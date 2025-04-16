Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Should the federal government do more for Saskatchewan health care?

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted April 16, 2025 6:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Should the feds do more for Saskatchewan Healthcare?'
Should the feds do more for Saskatchewan Healthcare?
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said there needs to be more commitment to federal funding for health care, while the Saskatchewan government said it will advocate.
While U.S. President Donald Trump and tariffs have been dominating the conversation this federal election campaign, those on the front lines of the health-care system are hoping to be heard.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) said there needs to be more commitment to federal funding for health care in the province.

“Tariffs are taking over all of the conversations, and whilst that it an important conversation. If we don’t have health care in this country, we are in big trouble,” said Tracy Zambory, SUN president.

Zambory would like to see federal standards for nurse-to-patient ratios.

“If there were nurse-to-patient ratios that were regulated federally that would flow into the provinces, that kind of situation wouldn’t happen,” said Zambory, “Registered nurses would feel supported, they would feel like they could give safe patient care.”

The union is also pushing for federal data sharing between provinces.

“We have to make sure that data collection is robust, that we get it in a timely manner because that is how we are able to actually predict what the future is going to look like in health care.”

The Saskatchewan government said it will continue to advocate for Saskatchewan health care.

“Whoever is elected, we’ll work with them to see how we can improve, work together to improve health care in Saskatchewan.” said Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan health minister.

Cockrill notes they have had a longstanding issue with federal commitments.

“This goes for federal governments of all political stripes. We felt there was underfunding compared to their commitments,” said Cockrill.

“Again, in my time as minister of health, we’ve made some good strides moving forward, some bilateral agreements.”

While the Saskatchewan NDP has been vocal in its call for more federal transfer payments. Vicki Mowat, Saskatchewan health critic, said now is not the time for health cuts.

“We need to see a federal government that is going to step up and provide that funding so that those resources can be managed provincially,” said Mowat.

