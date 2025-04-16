Gas prices crater in Metro Vancouver, but analyst says it may not last

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver drivers are being encouraged to fill up before the long weekend, as the region experiences a significant break in gas prices.

The price of gas went down 10 cents per litre over the weekend, and is down 25 cents in a month.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said there are multiple factors at play, including the elimination of the carbon price, the falling price of crude oil amid the trade war, and a major refinery coming back online in California.

1:40 ‘It’s bad’: Alberta energy sector nervous for slumping oil prices

“Some of the prices that we’re seeing today are at multi-year lows, the lowest prices now since the pandemic,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of levers that can move the price of gasoline. Sometimes all those levers are pushing one way, and right now they’re all pushing down. Now those levers could ultimately shift.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The current average price at the pump around the Lower Mainland is $1.53.7 per litre, a full 55 cents lower than this time last year, according to De Haan.

2:04 Gas prices fall after consumer carbon tax ends in most of Canada

Up the Fraser Valley, prices fell as low as $1.45.7 in Abbotsford, while some areas saw it fall below $1.40.

“A lot of the time, it simply can be subject to timing,” he said. “If a gas station got the timing right and bought gasoline on the lowest day of the week, they are able to pass that along.”

But De Haan said the deep dip could be short-lived.

Story continues below advertisement

A rally in the price of oil, or a breakdown at any of the major west coast refineries, could send prices shooting back up, he warned.

“Sooner is better than later,” he said.