This Canadian province has floor pricing for gas. Lawmakers want to do away with it

There are new efforts by Quebec lawmakers to try and lower the price at the gas pumps.
The provincial government wants to get ride of the floor price for gasoline — a policy introduced in the 1990s — and bring prices more in line with the rest of the country.
With Quebecers paying more per litre of gas than any other jurisdiction in the country, the policy change could provide drivers some financial relief at the pumps.
