Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Top prospect Ivan Demidov to make Canadiens debut against Blackhawks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 4:30 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Demidov for Canadiens’ posters up in Montreal ahead of hockey star’s debut game'
‘Demidov for Canadiens’ posters up in Montreal ahead of hockey star’s debut game
Election style posters of Russian hockey star Ivan Demidov have appeared around the city ahead of the player's debut game with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the Habs Demidov frenzy is just getting started.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Top prospect Ivan Demidov will make his highly anticipated NHL debut Monday when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Demidov skated on the right wing of Montreal’s third line alongside centre Alex Newhook and winger Joel Armia at Monday’s morning skate.

Demidov had been expected to join the Canadiens next season, but signed an entry-level contract last week after he was suddenly released by SKA Saint Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League more than a month before his contract ran out.

The fifth overall pick in last year’s NHL draft — considered perhaps the best prospect yet to play a game in the league — led SKA in scoring with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games this season, setting a new KHL record for under-20 players despite having inconsistent ice time.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadiens fans have been buzzing with excitement since Demidov’s arrival.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 19-year-old Russian with dazzling talent touched down on Canadian soil Thursday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, where a large group of Habs faithful eagerly waited to greet him.

Many more watched from home. Montreal-based podcaster and radio host Tony Marinaro streamed Demidov’s airport arrival live on X, formerly Twitter, and reached a high of 175,000 viewers.

Trending Now

Demidov skated with the Canadiens’ extras Saturday morning at Scotiabank Arena but sat out Montreal’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs later that day.

His entry into the lineup comes at a time of high stakes for Montreal.

The Canadiens (39-31-10) held the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 88 points, three more than the Columbus Blue Jackets with two games remaining for both teams.

Montreal has already missed two opportunities to clinch after back-to-back losses to the Ottawa Senators and Toronto. Columbus, the only other team that remains in the hunt, has won four straight.

The lowly Blackhawks (23-46-11) were second-last in the overall NHL standings. Montreal wraps up its regular season at home Wednesday against the playoff-bound Carolina Hurricanes.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices