Health

NDP’s Singh pledges to hire 35,000 nurses by 2030

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2025 2:33 pm
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to shore up Canada’s struggling health care system by hiring 35,000 nurses by 2030.

Appearing Monday at an election event in Toronto, Singh also promised to ensure safe working conditions for nurses and an appropriate ratio between nurses and patients.

Though he didn’t say what that ratio would be, a party spokesperson said an NDP government would work with the provinces and territories on it.

Singh called out the use of private nursing agencies by provincial governments, arguing they’re creating a two-tier system, and promised better compensation for nurses in the public system.

While health-care staffing is a provincial responsibility, the party said it would tie new federal health transfers to hiring and retention strategies.

Last month, the Canadian Nurses Association called on all parties to commit to establishing a national licensing framework to give nurses the flexibility to work where they are most needed.

Polling by Ipsos done exclusively for Global News, health care ranks third among voter priorities behind affordability and cost of living, as well as the economy.

On the topic, the Liberals so far have announced they would expand dental coverage to Canadians aged 18 to 64, a move they initially made just before the election began, saving people about $800 a year in dental-care costs.

The Conservatives have addressed health care during the campaign so far saying that the existing federal dental care, pharmacare and child-care coverage plans will stay in place, and with a focus on addictions treatment as well as veterans’ health.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

