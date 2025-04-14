Calgary-Centre candidates participate in local debate

Send this page to someone via email

Candidates from five political parties gathered at a craft brewery in the riding of Calgary-Centre on Sunday to debate issues that matter to Calgarians.

Organized by Jake Blumes and hosted and moderated by Cold Garden co-owner Dan Allard, the event allowed potential MPs to connect with their constituents.

“I think it’s gonna be a tight race in Calgary-Centre this year,” explained Allard. “This just allows a little bit more exposure for the candidates to say their piece.”

View image in full screen Members of the NDP, Conservative, Liberal and Green Party discussed issues facing Calgarians. Drew Stremick / Global News

The debate format was split in half. During the first half, each candidate from the NDP, Conservative, Liberal, Green Party and Rhinoceros Party took on a predetermined question that was provided in advance before other candidates could provide a response. Those topics included how each party would manage inflation, energy diversification and transition strategy, expanding the Alberta economy and health care.

Story continues below advertisement

The second half was comprised of questions selected from Cold Garden’s Instagram, where members of the public could vote on the questions they liked most.

View image in full screen Candidates from five parties participated in the second half of the debate. Drew Stremick / Global News

For voters like Kevin Bruch, the format was exactly what he was hoping for.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I just wanted to hear from all the candidates,” said Bruch, a Calgary-Centre voter. “Obviously, it’s an important election … I wanted to be able to hear from everyone and make an informed decision.”

Being able to listen to each candidate is important according to Don MacDonald who tells Global News voters need to keep an open mind.

“If you’re not able to be swayed, then you have a closed mind, right?” MacDonald laughed. “Sometimes it’s hard to do that, but yeah, absolutely important.”

Story continues below advertisement

The taproom at Cold Garden was at capacity during the debate, with more than 100 people left to sit out on the patio or line up at the door. While they couldn’t see the debate, what was being said could be heard over speakers.

View image in full screen The taproom was at capacity, but plenty of people chose to listen outside. Drew Stremick / Global News

Many in attendance commented on how civil the debate was between the candidates. While the candidates may disagree on how to solve issues facing Canadians, they all concurred that more needed to be done.

While not every topic was discussed, attendees seemed pleased overall.

“It was a good debate, it was both serious and the Rhinoceros Party provided some levity to it,” said MacDonald. “A lot of good points made, there were some that were sort of missed.”

“You can hear as much as you want from social media, from traditional media, but till you hear it from the horse’s mouth, you don’t know right?” Bruch said.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal party leaders will be debating just twice this campaign, first in French on April 16, then in English on April 17. Advance polls open next Friday. Election day is April 28.