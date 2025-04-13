Campus voting begins at more than 100 universities and colleges across Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Students at more than 100 universities and colleges across Canada will be able to cast their ballots for the upcoming federal election on campus starting today.

Elections Canada says campus polling stations are open today from noon until 6 p.m., and will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

It says on-campus voting is open to all Canadians, not just students.

Early votes are taking place at post-secondary institutions in all 10 provinces, as well as Yukon.

Elections Canada says voters must bring their ID and proof of address, adding international students who do not have Canadian citizenship are not eligible.

Canadians will choose their next prime minister on April 28.