Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Campus voting begins at more than 100 universities and colleges across Canada

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
A eligible voter holds a voter information card after it arrived in the mail in Carleton Place, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. View image in full screen
A eligible voter holds a voter information card after it arrived in the mail in Carleton Place, Ont., Friday, April 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Students at more than 100 universities and colleges across Canada will be able to cast their ballots for the upcoming federal election on campus starting today.

Elections Canada says campus polling stations are open today from noon until 6 p.m., and will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says on-campus voting is open to all Canadians, not just students.

Early votes are taking place at post-secondary institutions in all 10 provinces, as well as Yukon.

Trending Now

Elections Canada says voters must bring their ID and proof of address, adding international students who do not have Canadian citizenship are not eligible.

Canadians will choose their next prime minister on April 28.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices