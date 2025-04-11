Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta elementary students create their own school news channel

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 6:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta elementary students create their own school news channel'
Alberta elementary students create their own school news channel
A group of students at an elementary school in Lethbridge, Alta. have teamed up in a unique way to keep their classmates up to date on what's happening around the world. Jordan Prentice has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Coalbanks Channel 17 School News consists of a group of grade five students in Lethbridge, Alta. who share a passion for storytelling and keeping their classmates in the know.

Coalbanks Elementary School teacher and Channel 17 news director Jared Hunt came up with the idea for the news team three years ago.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I quickly realized how special, funny, and smart they were, and I wanted a way to show others what I saw in them,” said Hunt.

The team searches for story ideas, and pitches them during their news meeting, which happens during lunch break. Then, they build a show consisting of some real-time news stories, and some with a creative spin.

Once the show is ready, it’s uploaded on a YouTube channel where students and family can tune in.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices