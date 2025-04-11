Alberta elementary students create their own school news channel

The Coalbanks Channel 17 School News consists of a group of grade five students in Lethbridge, Alta. who share a passion for storytelling and keeping their classmates in the know.
Coalbanks Elementary School teacher and Channel 17 news director Jared Hunt came up with the idea for the news team three years ago.
“I quickly realized how special, funny, and smart they were, and I wanted a way to show others what I saw in them,” said Hunt.
The team searches for story ideas, and pitches them during their news meeting, which happens during lunch break. Then, they build a show consisting of some real-time news stories, and some with a creative spin.
Once the show is ready, it’s uploaded on a YouTube channel where students and family can tune in.
