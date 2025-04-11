Menu

Armed robbery sparked police chase that left 2 B.C. police officers hurt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. RCMP officers taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash'
B.C. RCMP officers taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash
Two RCMP officers have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving suspects from an earlier incident. The crash happened at the intersection of 200th Street and 36 Avenue in Langley and involved at least four vehicles.
A series of events that started with a robbery in Surrey, B.C., ended with two officers being sent to hospital because of a crash.

The Surrey Police Service says they were called Wednesday to a south Surrey business after a staff member confronted a man and woman who wheeled out a shopping cart full of tools without paying.

They say the man pulled out a handgun and the two left in a blue Toyota Matrix.

The same vehicle was spotted Thursday in neighbouring Langley, B.C., and numerous resources were launched, including the gang enforcement team, the strike task force and the RCMP helicopter.

Police say they tried to stop the suspect vehicle and it ended with a crash between the car and police vehicles.

They say the two officers were hurt when a civilian vehicle ran into their vehicle at the site, and now that driver is being investigated for drunk driving.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

