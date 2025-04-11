Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Vancouver’s new Expo Deck path set to open in late May

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Key section of Vancouver’s False Creek seawall closing indefinitely'
Key section of Vancouver’s False Creek seawall closing indefinitely
It's arguably one of the most picturesque parts of Vancouver. But now a key piece of the seawall walk around False Creek is closing indefinitely. The wide deck around Science World is in danger of falling apart and as Andrea Macpherson reports , the city says it's going to take "years" to replace the Expo 86-era structure. – Feb 5, 2025
Vancouver residents and visitors will see improved access around False Creek this summer with the new Expo Deck path set to open in late May.

The City of Vancouver said pedestrians and cyclists will be closer to the water when a new gravel path between Creekside Community Centre and Science World opens.

Work is now underway on the path, the city confirmed.

However, while the work is underway, Seawall and Seaside Greenway path users will continue using the temporary detour routes along Ontario, Switchmen and Quebec streets.

The city closed the Expo Deck path, south of Science World, in February as parts of the aging deck were reaching end of life and may not be safe for public access.

The new path, once constructed, will remain in place as the city continues to investigate a long-term plan for the future of the Expo Deck.

A section of the south deck is expected to remain closed to the public indefinitely.

During construction, the grass area on the deck will be excavated and gravel will be placed and compacted to form the new path. Access to Science World remains and will be retained throughout construction, the city confirmed.

