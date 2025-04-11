Vancouver’s new Expo Deck path set to open in late May

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver residents and visitors will see improved access around False Creek this summer with the new Expo Deck path set to open in late May.

The City of Vancouver said pedestrians and cyclists will be closer to the water when a new gravel path between Creekside Community Centre and Science World opens.

Work is now underway on the path, the city confirmed.

However, while the work is underway, Seawall and Seaside Greenway path users will continue using the temporary detour routes along Ontario, Switchmen and Quebec streets.

The city closed the Expo Deck path, south of Science World, in February as parts of the aging deck were reaching end of life and may not be safe for public access.

The new path, once constructed, will remain in place as the city continues to investigate a long-term plan for the future of the Expo Deck.

A section of the south deck is expected to remain closed to the public indefinitely.

During construction, the grass area on the deck will be excavated and gravel will be placed and compacted to form the new path. Access to Science World remains and will be retained throughout construction, the city confirmed.