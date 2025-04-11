More than 6,500 Fisher-Price toys recalled in Canada over choking hazard

Send this page to someone via email

More than 6,500 Fisher-Price toys have been recalled in Canada due to a potential choking hazard.

On Thursday, Health Canada issued a recall for two products: the Fisher-Price Brunch and Go Stroller Toy and the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Center.

The concern is that parts of these toys may break off and pose a risk to young children.

In the recall notice, Health Canada advised parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the affected products, keep them out of reach of children, and contact Fisher-Price for a free replacement.

The Brunch and Go Stroller Toy has been sold 4,572 times across Canada. It has a plush avocado toast toy and three hanging attachments: a tomato mirror, an egg teether and a crinkle bacon strip. It also includes a clip that can attach to a stroller.

Story continues below advertisement

The issue lies in the egg component — the yolk can crack, potentially creating small parts that could be a choking hazard.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or incidents in Canada, but in the United States, the company has received five reports of the egg yolk cracking. No injuries have been reported.

The toy model number is HGB85, which can be found on the tag attached to the avocado toast. It was sold in Canada from August 2022 to February 2025.

The second recalled item, the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Center, was sold in Canada between May 2023 and December 2024, with 2,000 units purchased.

This toy includes several removable sensory items, one of which is a tissue box toy. The tissue box has white with red details and contains sensory cloth “tissues” — one side has a black and white wiggly stripe pattern, while the other features a yellow and green raised-dot texture.

The problem is that the tissue box can come apart, exposing small internal support brackets that may pose a choking risk.

As of April 7, no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada. In the U.S., there has been one report of the tissue box coming apart, though no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected product is marked with model number HLV78, which can be found on the underside of the play table near the Fisher-Price logo.

Only the tissue box component of the activity center is included in the recall.