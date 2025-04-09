Saskatoon city councillors fed up with lack of long-term homelessness solutions

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon city councillors called out the Saskatchewan government for dragging its feet on the new permanent shelter location during a governance committee meeting Wednesday.

Several councillors wondered why a shelter location has not yet been chosen, including Coun. Robert Pearce and Mayor Cynthia Block.

“”It really bothers me that we keep dragging our feet on this and it’s not necessarily the city’s fault,” said Pearce. “The province has this responsibility; they need to step up.”

“We’re not doing what we need to do to support people who are unhoused in our city,” said Mayor Cynthia Block.

City administration told council the majority of available sites have been deemed unsuitable for various reasons, including cost, being too close to schools, or incompatible zoning.

The search has included both existing buildings and vacant sites which could accommodate a new build.

Two locations are currently being considered for a permanent shelter site, and the preferred site is expected to be made public in the coming months.

Mayor Block also made a motion for a report to be given to council from administration and the province on immediate options for unhoused people to stay while a housing strategy is made.

“”It’s reached a crisis level, and I don’t know what else we can do except to do what is obvious,” said Block. “We need to make sure people have a place to be, and it is safe.”

Pearce also making a motion for a report on barriers and resources for Saskatoon’s Fairhaven wellness shelter, which Pearce said continues to see more problems than other sites.

“I’m concerned the results are not identical and I’d like to identify why we are still having significant issues in Fairhaven,” said Pearce.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Services said, “Municipalities are responsible for finding and selecting locations that will best suit the needs of their communities.

“We continue to work with the City of Saskatoon as they identify a suitable permanent location for the 60 new shelter spaces in Saskatoon funded through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness.

“Forty of those spaces are currently operationalized at the temporary shelter location that opened earlier this month.”