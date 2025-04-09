He was found in the garbage at a B.C. park. Now this tiny dog has stolen hearts

Send this page to someone via email

He’s a little dog that has received a huge amount of love.

“He had surgery last night around 3:00 on his front left leg and his rear left leg,” Oscar’s guardian Laurie Schildt said. “So they’ve put a plate in the front on his left leg because it was broken under the ulna bone so his, right below the elbow was broken so they put a plate in there.”

She also said he had a hip displacement on the same side that needed fixing.

“He’s a tough little cookie, he’s very resilient with everything he’s been through.”

Last week, Terry Sparrow and his fiancée were out for a Wednesday evening stroll near Camosun Bog at Pacific Spirit Park when they made a disturbing discovery.

Sparrow went to spit out his gum when they saw a toy poodle lying on top of the garbage.

It appeared as if someone had thrown Oscar away.

Terry Sparrow went to spit out his gum and saw the little dog in the garbage. Terry Sparrow

Schildt took over Oscar’s care and took him to Canada West Veterinary Specialists & Critical Care Hospital in Vancouver for treatment.

“The support is overwhelming and it’s amazing,” she said. “(Oscar) sure has stolen the hearts of everybody.”

Schildt said she has received messages from people around the world and donations have been pouring in to help.

She said Oscar’s care could cost about $14,000 by the time he has undergone surgeries and treatment.

“I’ll be taking some time off work and looking after him 24/7,” Schildt said.

She is not yet sure if she will adopt Oscar or put him up for adoption when he is healthy enough.

“We’ll see,” she said.

So far, there are no leads about what happened to Oscar but Schildt is hoping someone who knows something will come forward.

Dr. Michael King, a specialist at Canada West Veterinary Specialists, told Global News that Oscar was diagnosed with a number of rib fractures that will take some time to heal.

“Poor guy had a few different things going on,” he said.

King said Oscar’s hip injury must have happened a number of months or even years ago, but the elbow injury and rib fractures would have happened in the week before he was found.

“The nature of his injuries we do see quite frequently, fractures and injuries to the elbow joint, problems with the hip, we do see quite commonly and they can be from a variety of different occurrences or reasons,” King added.

“The circumstances around how he was found, though, are probably the most tragic part of this and unfortunately we do see that from time to time where dogs are found in situations like this, which is always pretty heartbreaking but it’s always nice to see when they can come back from it.”