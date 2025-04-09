Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver police sergeant admits to harassment claims

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2025 4:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual misconduct hearing ordered for VPD sergeant'
Sexual misconduct hearing ordered for VPD sergeant
RELATED: The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has called its first-ever public hearing into allegations of sexualized misconduct against a Vancouver police officer. As Troy Charles reports, Sgt. Keiron McConnell has also been an instructor at several post-secondary institutions – Jun 20, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Vancouver police sergeant who also taught at B.C. universities has admitted to allegations of discreditable conduct related to unsolicited sexualized messages he sent to fellow officers and female students.

Sgt. Keiron McConnell, a high-ranking veteran officer with the department’s gang crime unit, is the subject of a public hearing called by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner after multiple women made complaints about his conduct that dates back several years.

Click to play video: 'Female officer proposed class action lawsuit'
Female officer proposed class action lawsuit

The hearing was told that McConnell sent unwanted sexualized communications to students and fellow officers, including inquiring about the colour of their underwear and their sexual preferences.

Story continues below advertisement

Marilyn Sandford, council for the public hearing, told adjudicator Carol Baird Ellan that McConnell has agreed to accept a reduction in rank, a 20-day suspension, and other disciplinary and corrective measures to address his inappropriate conduct.

Click to play video: 'Code of conduct hearing for 3 RCMP officers hears from accusing officer'
Code of conduct hearing for 3 RCMP officers hears from accusing officer
Trending Now

Sandford says McConnell has taken “accountability” for his conduct, recognizing that the women saw him in a position of authority who could impact their policing careers, which made them reluctant to report him to either their department or the institutions where he taught.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sandford says lawyers for McConnell, the public hearing and the complaint commissioner have agreed to proposed resolutions to the complaints against him, which involved allegations made by seven women whose names are covered by a publication ban.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices