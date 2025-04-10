Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

On the Brink: More Ontario retirees speak out about cost of living woes

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 10, 2025 4:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario retirees struggle to maintain family traditions amid rising food costs'
Ontario retirees struggle to maintain family traditions amid rising food costs
WATCH: Ontario retirees struggle to maintain family traditions amid rising food costs
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With costs rising and their retirement incomes not what they used to be, many Ontario seniors are struggling.

Following the relaunch of Global News’ On the Brink series, we received multiple replies from people who said they are in a similar situation to that of the couple featured.

Sharon McArthur, 74. and her 73-year-old husband, Wayne Gattinger, from Brooke-Alvinston, Ont., talked about how the cost of living has led them to have to stop having family dinners because.

Wendy Colman, 69, from Cornwall, Ont., lives with her daughter and granddaughter and said it is sad that things have reached this point.

She said over the last few years, she has been struggling with the cost of living in retirement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s hard on people, and I never thought that would be retirement,” she said. “No one had that conversation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dawn Chaffe, 68, lives in St. Catherine’s, Ont., and said living on a single income has been hard.

“A lot of these people that are retired around me, nobody’s doing great, but because I’m single, it means you’re surviving on one CPP and old age security,” he said.

“I’ve just been gradually feeling more frustrated with the government and ever since COVID.”

Like the couple profiled in the first story, Chaffe said she also has to rely on food banks to supplement her food.

“I’m so broke that in February (for) my birthday, I didn’t have any money for groceries,” she said. “So I took some from a credit card, and you ended up balancing a high credit bill at the end of the month.”

John McLaughlin, 82, from London, Ont., said his dollars aren’t going as far as before.

McLaughlin said he retired in 2005 after working for the Bruce Nuclear Power Plant and worries long-term about his pension and retirement savings keeping pace with inflation.

“I thank God I did some savings and I got a good pension, because I’m watching almost monthly the devaluation of my assets,” he said amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

“So when you come into a big hit, like what we’re in now … you notice it even more.”

Story continues below advertisement

The second story in Global News’ relaunched On the Brink series is set to publish Saturday.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices