Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

How many coffees would you need to stop buying to afford a home in Ontario

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 9, 2025 4:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Real estate: Spring outlook and 2025 home trends'
Real estate: Spring outlook and 2025 home trends
WATCH: Real estate: Spring outlook and 2025 home trends – Mar 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

You’ve probably heard this sentiment before: If you just stopped buying lattes every day, you could afford a house.

However, according to a study done by a real estate company in Toronto, many Ontarians don’t stand a chance with today’s housing market.

As real estate prices continue to soar across Ontario, some Canadians may be looking for unique ways to save up for a new home, like cutting out a daily latte. But according to data from ZooCasa, saving $5.19 a day (national average cost of a latte) may not be enough to move the needle.

Using average home prices across the province, the study calculated how long it would take to save a 20 per cent down payment using just your coffee savings.

In the London-St. Thomas area, where the average home costs $608,500, a 20 per cent down payment sits at $121,700. That means it would take 90 years of coffee shop-free mornings to save enough.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ottawa promises over $2.5B in financing for affordable rental homes'
Ottawa promises over $2.5B in financing for affordable rental homes

Meanwhile, in Kitchener-Waterloo, the wait jumps to 106 years, where homes cost an average of $13,800. Over in Hamilton-Burlington, you’d be skipping your morning treat for more than a lifetime, or about 121 years, to cover a down payment of $164,160.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And in Toronto? The average home costs an estimated $1,060,300, which would require a $212,060 down payment. At $1,350 extra saved a year, you would need to refrain from your daily coffee-shop run for more than 157 years.

Trending Now

Although cutting back on small expenses can help improve saving habits, the study found the latte advice may fall flat.

In cities like Toronto, affordability seems to be less about skipping on your caffeine and a mix of other issues like wages, the ongoing housing crisis and inflation.

However, other cities in Canada found that saving on a latte may actually make a dent in financial savings.

Story continues below advertisement

In Regina, one of the most accessible cities for budget-conscious home buyers, an average home price of $321,000 would still take 11 years and 11 months, with a minimum down payment of five per cent.

According to ZooCasa, potential homebuyers should focus on long-term saving strategies, like investing rather than fretting over small expenses like coffee.

So unless you’re planning to give up lattes for the next century, you might be better off sipping your coffee and brewing an alternative savings plan.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices