Crime

Ottawa homicide unit investigates death of man in Sunday shooting

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 6, 2025 8:22 pm
An Ottawa police officer tapes off an area in the 300 block of Craig Henry Drive while investigators search for witnesses and evidence in a Sunday morning homicide. View image in full screen
An Ottawa police officer tapes off an area in the 300 block of Craig Henry Drive while investigators search for witnesses and evidence in a Sunday morning homicide. Courtesy: Ottawa Police Service
Homicide investigators from the Ottawa Police Service are investigating after a man was reportedly shot to death in the 300 block of Craig Henry Drive around 9:30 Sunday morning.

In a post on social media, police said officers responded to reports of shots fired and located two victims who were rushed to hospital.

A 20-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, while a 21-year-old man remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, nobody is in custody, but police said the homicide unit would be collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Police advised people to avoid the area to give investigators room to work. They also asked that anyone who may have information about the shooting contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.ca.

