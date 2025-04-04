More First Nations could join Manitoba class action, lawyers say

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers for three First Nations suing the federal and provincial governments say they expect others to join the class action lawsuit focused on the child welfare system.

Mispawistik Cree Nation, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, and Black River First Nation are the communities currently involved in the $2.1-billion suit.

In a release earlier this week, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said Manitoba — which consistently has high rates of Indigenous children in care — has inflicted “devastating collective harms… on First Nations through decades of systemic failure in the child welfare system.

Mispawistik Chief Heidi Cook says the focus should be on removing the harms, not the children.

“The interventions need to happen much earlier than the point of apprehension,” said Cook.

“We need to change from an apprehension-focused system to a prevention and supportive system.”

Sheldon Kent, chief of Black River, said the child welfare system has contributed to First Nations children being robbed of their culture.

“Prior to colonization, when the first settlers came here, we had our ways, we had our customs,” Kent said.

“We didn’t have children in care — the community took care of children

Lawyer Michael Rosenberg told Global Winnipeg that discussion has taken place with 20 other First Nations about potentially joining the class action as well.

The decision on whether to certify the lawsuit is now up to Chief Justice Glen Joyal.