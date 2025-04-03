Saskatoon’s Broadway BID addresses overdose crisis with free naloxone training

As Saskatoon continues to struggle through an overdose crisis, the Broadway Business Improvement District is offering tools to help those in the community stay safe.
The community organization is partnering with Saskatoon Police Service, the Fire Community Support Program, Prairie Harm Reduction, the Saskatoon Health Region Overdose Outreach Team, and Design Smart Security.
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the Broadway BID hosted free naloxone training and an information session for Broadway businesses hoping to stay on top of safety.
