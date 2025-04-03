2 sent to Winnipeg hospital in Central Park stabbing

A fight in Winnipeg’s Central Park Monday afternoon sent two people to hospital with stab wounds, police said.
Officers were called to the downtown park near Cumberland Avenue and Carlton Street, where they found the two victims — a 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman — who were rushed to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.
Police found a suspect nearby and seized a knife during his arrest.
The man, 19, faces two counts of assault with a weapon and remains in custody.
