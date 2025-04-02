Menu

Sports

Demski, Cadwallader win Winnipeg Blue Bombers community awards

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) crosses the line for the touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL Western Conference Final action in Winnipeg Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) crosses the line for the touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the first half of CFL Western Conference Final action in Winnipeg Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Nic Demski and Tanner Cadwallader as the winners of their two annual community service awards on Wednesday.

Demski is the recipient of the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ and Cadwallader takes home the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award’.

The Kotowich award was first presented in 1987 and recognizes a Bombers’ player who has “excellent football ability, is a leader in the locker room and shows outstanding effort in the community.”

Demski led the Bombers in receiving last season with 1,030 yards in getting named a West Division All-Star for the fourth year in a row.

The Winnipeg product and former Manitoba Bison was involved in I Love to Read, the High School Leadership Conference and the Blue & Gold Showcase, and also made appearances for a northern trip to Thompson and at the Children’s Hospital.

Kotowich played for the Bombers from 1955-1961 and served as an alderman and minor football coach before his sudden death in 1986.

Cadwallader was given the Murphy award for “outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.”

The fourth-year linebacker has 54 career special teams tackles which ranks in the top 20 in franchise history.

He represented the club at numerous events including I Love to Read, Crunchers Night, the Blue & Gold Showcase, the W Football Academy and he was also involved with the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre.

The award has been handed out since 2001.

Patrick Neufeld won the ‘Good Guy Award’ last year, while Willie Jefferson took the ‘Heart of a Legend Award’.

