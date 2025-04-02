Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Brad Jacobs beats Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell at world curling playdowns

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2025 3:45 pm
2 min read
Canada skip Brad Jacobs watches his stone as Norway's Martin Sesaker looks on at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Canada skip Brad Jacobs watches his stone as Norway's Martin Sesaker looks on at the BKT World Men's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Only one team is consistently throwing in the 90s at the BKT World Men’s Curling Championship.

When it’s your skipper who’s leading the way, the victories will follow.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs has posted the best numbers at the fourth position and he was in form again Wednesday in an 8-3 win over Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell.

“We’ve got the best player in the world on our team and he’s throwing the seven and eight rocks,” said Canada lead Ben Hebert. “So that’s always a comforting feeling when your skip is dialed and in the zone the way he is.”

Jacobs threw a solid 86 per cent in the morning session, making a draw for three in the fourth end and forcing Ramsfjell to make pressure shots late in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Norway gave up a steal of two in the eighth to end it as Canada moved into a first-place tie with China’s Xiaoming Xu at 6-1.

Canada has shot 91.9 per cent overall in round-robin play, tops among the 13 teams in the field.

Click to play video: 'Moose Jaw prepares to welcome the world for curling championships'
Moose Jaw prepares to welcome the world for curling championships

At 93.1 per cent, Jacobs has a healthy lead in the percentage race among fourths. Scotland’s Bruce Mouat, who dropped an 11-7 decision to Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller, was next at 88.6 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hebert, second Brett Gallant and vice Marc Kennedy have helped set the table for Jacobs, who’s wearing the Maple Leaf at this event for the first time since taking silver in 2013.

Trending Now

“We’re giving him a lot of chances and setting up a lot of good ends too,” Hebert said. “We’re playing well and we’re all comfortable with the ice.”

Story continues below advertisement

The rocks were textured after the late session Tuesday, giving the stones a couple feet of extra curl and forcing players to adjust their speed accordingly.

Ramsfjell struggled with hits — shooting just 43 per cent on takeouts — and was a game-low 66 per cent overall. Jacobs gave credit to alternate Tyler Tardi for a “really great” scouting report on the Norwegians, who fell to 4-3.

“We did try to force them to their weaknesses,” Jacobs said. “And when we did that, we got misses.”

Sweden’s Niklas Edin beat American Korey Dropkin 7-1 to join Switzerland and Scotland at 5-2. Japan’s Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi beat South Korea’s Hyojun Kim 7-4 in the other early game at the Temple Gardens Centre.

An afternoon draw was scheduled ahead of the evening session, which was to feature Canada against Czechia’s Lukas Klima (4-3).

Round-robin play will continue through Friday night. The top six teams will qualify for the weekend playoffs.

Canada’s last title at this competition came in 2017 when Brad Gushue skipped the host team to victory in Edmonton.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices