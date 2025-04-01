Saskatchewan eager to jump into spring activities

Send this page to someone via email

As the sun starts to shine and the weather takes a turn, people are eager to shed their winter layers and get into some springtime activities.

Dutch Growers Home and Garden opened its greenhouse for the season on Saturday, with residents looking to get their gardens planned and planted as soon as the weather permits.

Sports Exchange, a new and used sporting goods store has also seen an uptick in customers coming in to get their hands on some equipment ahead of the outdoor sports season.

With people planning ahead for warmer days, Saskatchewan residents will also be able to book for seasonal campsites this summer, with SaskParks opening their online reservations on April 7.

