Canada

Saskatchewan eager to jump into spring activities

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted April 1, 2025 10:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan eager to jump into spring activities'
Saskatchewan eager to jump into spring activities
WATCH: Spring is here and while people are eager to get outside, the weather has yet to fully cooperate. Sarah Jones has more on how some businesses are gearing up for the snow melt.
As the sun starts to shine and the weather takes a turn, people are eager to shed their winter layers and get into some springtime activities.

Dutch Growers Home and Garden opened its greenhouse for the season on Saturday, with residents looking to get their gardens planned and planted as soon as the weather permits.

Sports Exchange, a new and used sporting goods store has also seen an uptick in customers coming in to get their hands on some equipment ahead of the outdoor sports season.

With people planning ahead for warmer days, Saskatchewan residents will also be able to book for seasonal campsites this summer, with SaskParks opening their online reservations on April 7.

The full story can be viewed in the video at the top of the page.

