Springer, Bassitt help Jays split series with O’s

TORONTO – George Springer’s two-run single and starter Chris Bassitt’s one-run performance in six innings of work was enough for a Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday to split the season-opening four-game series.

Backup catcher Tyler Heineman drove his second career homer into the left field seats to lead off the seventh inning for Toronto (2-2). The homer came off reliever Cionel Perez to provide an insurance run.

Bassitt (1-0) scattered eight hits, struck out seven and walked two in his 106-pitch performance before 21,069 fans at Rogers Centre.

Relievers Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez carried on for Bassitt each with a shutout inning. Jeff Hoffman pitched a flawless 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Ryan O’Hearn scored on a wild pitch in the first inning for an early Baltimore (2-2) lead.

Tomoyuki Sugano’s (0-1) Major League debut ended after four innings because of cramping. The 35-year-old Orioles righty surrendered two runs on four hits, two walks and a strikeout.

Springer also smashed a one-out double in the eighth inning off the left-field wall.

Takeaways

Orioles: Designated O’Hearn continued his hot start with a double, single and a walk in his three plate appearances to extend his hit streak to four games. He’s opened the season with six hits in 13 at-bats with two walks.

Blue Jays: Right-handed starter Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day disabled list before the game. Lefty Easton Lucas was recalled from triple-A Buffalo to take Scherzer’s spot on the roster.

Key moment

With runners on second and third, Bassitt struck out outfielder Cedric Mullins to end the fifth inning. Mullins also left teammates on second and third in the third inning.

Key stat

After two singles, two doubles and a walk in his five plate appearances on Saturday, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette led off the first inning with a walk. His streak of safely reaching base six straight times ended with a groundout in the third inning.

Up next

Bowden Francis will make his season debut as Toronto opens a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Monday. The Nationals will counter with Calgary’s Mike Soroka.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.