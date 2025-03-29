Carney campaigning in his Ottawa riding today, Poilievre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Mark Carney will be campaigning in Nepean today, the Ottawa riding where he is seeking election.

Carney has faced questions about his decision to run in Nepean, which became vacant only after the Liberal party ousted MP Chandra Arya as its candidate three days before the election was called.

The party has not clearly laid out exactly what Arya did that has prevented him from being a candidate, though Carney says it was a decision that was up to the green-light committee that screens candidates.

The Liberal party also barred Arya from running for the party leadership in January, citing various rules violations.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose Carleton riding shares a boundary with Nepean, will be at a rally in Winnipeg today.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made an appearance at a campaign event scheduled in Ottawa this morning, pledging to cap grocery prices and ban corporations from buying up affordable homes.

Carney has said that he has been a “resident in the Ottawa area for almost 20 years,” with the exception of when he lived overseas in London, U.K. and that he knows Nepean well.

He does not however live in the riding.

Carney spent much of the first week of the campaign with his prime minister hat on dealing with new U.S. tariffs after President Donald Trump signed an order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all auto imports starting next week. Carney and Trump spoke by phone Friday, and the two agreed that after the election the two countries would begin negotiating a new economic and security partnership.