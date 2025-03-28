Freezing rain expected to hit parts of Ontario hard, including Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing rain warning is in effect for a large part of Ontario, with a storm expected to hit several communities over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the Greater Toronto area, all the way east to Kingston and north to Huntsville.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says the Toronto area is expected to get anywhere from five to 10 millimetres of ice while significant freezing rain, upwards of 25 millimetres or more, is expected in areas around Parry Sound, Peterborough and towards Kingston.

Hull warns that power outages are a big concern for those areas.

Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, Environment Canada warns.

Environment Canada predicts the storm will develop Friday evening and last into Sunday, fluctuating between rain, snow and freezing rain, depending on the temperatures.

“Areas that change over to rain will see less ice accretion,” the weather agency said. “Freezing rain will persist longer over higher terrain where temperatures will stay slightly cooler. Freezing rain is expected to end for all areas by midday Sunday.”