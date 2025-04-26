On the Brink: How one Canadian uses couponing to fight inflation

This is the latest instalment of a Global News series called ‘On the Brink,’ which profiles people who are struggling with the rising cost of living. In this story, we meet a woman who has used couponing to help her family save money.

As economic uncertainty fuels volatile grocery prices, Canadians may be left feeling like their dollar is falling short.

Canada trades billions worth of grocery items with the U.S., including $72.6 billion in agriculture and agri-food products, according to government data.

With the countries stuck in a trade war, Canadians’ ability to access food and groceries may change for the worse, said Matt Poirier, vice-president of federal government relations for the Retail Council of Canada.

Now, more families will be trying to find ways to save and budget.

Meet Kathleen Cassidy, the creator behind Living on a Loonie – an Instagram account focused on helping people find ways to get deals and savings.

The couponer from Toronto said that amid the rising cost of food and groceries, people’s mindsets regarding couponing and saving money have shifted.

“People are … looking to spend a little bit more time and effort in things such as couponing, when before the taboo (was), ‘Oh, it takes a lot of time, it’s not worth it,’” Cassidy said.

In 2020, a year and a half after first starting the account while in university, Cassidy saw Living on a Loonie begin to take off when the impacts of COVID-19 began settling in.

Five years later, she now has more than 217,000 followers and has noticed interest in her work ebb and flow through different waves of inflation – including today’s trade war.