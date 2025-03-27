Alberta government putting $19M toward municipal flood and drought prevention

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is putting $19 million toward municipal flood and drought prevention projects as part of its new budget.

Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz says eight municipalities as well as two Indigenous communities are to receive the grant funding.

She says the money will help build a new berm along the Bow River at Siksika First Nation and a retaining wall to protect the Slave Lake Airport.

Calgary is also to receive funding to improve a storm water ditch that connects the city to the nearby hamlet of Langdon.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron says the city is getting $2.8 million to address erosion around a nearby creek.

Schulz says the province received more applications than it was able to fund this year, but additional grants would be available in future years.

“I’m sure nobody is surprised to know that the program was oversubscribed in terms of how many communities did apply for funding. But it’s great that we can see these dollars roll out to make a difference in communities,” she said.

“We will continue to make the investments necessary to protect our people and communities from droughts and floods for years to come.”