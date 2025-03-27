Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers sign U.S. defensive back with NFL experience

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration'
Winnipeg Blue Bombers plan ahead for stadium Canada Day celebration
RELATED: Princess Auto Stadium is once again hosting a large-scale Canada Day celebration. – Mar 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made another addition to their roster.

The club announced Thursday that it has agreed to a deal with American defensive back Tay Gowan. The Georgia native most recently took part in three NFL pre-season games with the Tennessee Titans.

Gowan, 27, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, has seen regular-season NFL action with the Philadelphia Eagles (two games), Minnesota Vikings (three games), and one game with the Titans.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency'
DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices