Bombers sign U.S. defensive back with NFL experience

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have made another addition to their roster.

The club announced Thursday that it has agreed to a deal with American defensive back Tay Gowan. The Georgia native most recently took part in three NFL pre-season games with the Tennessee Titans.

Gowan, 27, who was a sixth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, has seen regular-season NFL action with the Philadelphia Eagles (two games), Minnesota Vikings (three games), and one game with the Titans.