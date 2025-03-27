Serious crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford after semi flips over, catches fire

See more sharing options

Drivers travelling along Highway 1 through Abbotsford were caught in heavy traffic on Thursday morning following a serious collision.

Abbotsford police said that around 3:15 a.m., an SUV hydroplaned and lost control just east of Bradner Road.

The SUV struck a semi-truck, causing it to roll over and catch fire.

Police said both drivers were able to walk away from the crash without any injuries.