Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Blue Jays full of optimism ahead of season opener

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2025 2:05 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are brimming with optimism ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk, fresh from signing a five-year US$58-million contract extension, say this year’s Jays are a complete team with a solid lineup from the starting rotation on.

Jays manager John Schneider says the talent and people brought in have improved the clubhouse, saying everyone is speaking the same language.

New faces this year include veteran starter Max Scherzer, reliever Jeff Hoffman, second baseman Andres Gimenez and outfielder Anthony Santander.

There are question, however, with stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the final year of their contracts.

Jose Berrios takes the mound Thursday against the Orioles.

The Jays finished last in the American League East last season at 74-88.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

