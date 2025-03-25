Singer Barry Manilow calls on students to pick their favourite music teacher

Singer, showman and ’70s icon Barry Manilow will perform in the city in May, in what’s being called “The Last Montreal Concert.”
Manilow spoke with Global News about his passion for elevating young musicians.
His “Manilow Music Project” has raised more than $10 million to help fund scholarships and high school music programs across North America.
He’s calling on students to pick their favourite music teacher so they can get a chance at being celebrated during his upcoming concert.
