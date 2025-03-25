Menu

Entertainment

Singer Barry Manilow calls on students to pick their favourite music teacher

By Staff Global News
Posted March 25, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Singer, showman and ’70s icon Barry Manilow will perform in the city in May, in what’s being called “The Last Montreal Concert.”

Manilow spoke with Global News about his passion for elevating young musicians.

His “Manilow Music Project” has raised more than $10 million to help fund scholarships and high school music programs across North America.

He’s calling on students to pick their favourite music teacher so they can get a chance at being celebrated during his upcoming concert.

Watch the video above for more.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

