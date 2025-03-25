Menu

Politics

Alberta NDP MLA Rod Loyola resigning his seat

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
Rod Loyola has served Edmonton-Ellerslie as Alberta NDP MLA since 2015. View image in full screen
Rod Loyola has served Edmonton-Ellerslie as Alberta NDP MLA since 2015. Global News
A longtime Alberta New Democrat member of the legislature is resigning his seat, sparking what will be the third provincial byelection in Alberta since the 2023 provincial vote.

Rod Loyola was first elected in 2015, and won his third term representing the Edmonton-Ellerslie riding two years ago.

The Alberta Speaker’s office says Loyola’s resignation is to officially take effect Tuesday.

Loyola says he can’t yet comment on his future plans.

The resignation comes after former Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley stepped down in December, paving the way for new leader Naheed Nenshi to run in a byelection in Edmonton-Strathcona that has yet to be called.

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to run for Edmonton-Strathcona seat
Earlier last year, NDP MLA Rob Miyashiro won the seat vacated by former NDP minister Shannon Phillips in the Lethbridge-West riding in a byelection.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

