Greenland shuts down Trump’s claims it invited Usha Vance on visit

The government of Greenland says it did not invite a U.S. delegation, helmed by Usha Vance, to visit the island, despite President Trump insisting that it did.

Vance, the wife of Vice-President JD Vance, is set to land in the self-governing Danish territory on Thursday alongside one of their children, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The trip comes as Trump ramps up his efforts to place the world’s largest island under American rule, and its leaders pushback on his repeated plays for its autonomy.

While technically Danish territory, Greenland operates its own parliament. The Danish authorities oversee its foreign policy and provide extensive financial support.

On Tuesday, Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, spoke out against Vance’s imminent arrival.

“I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation. And it is pressure that we will resist,” she told Danish channel TV 2.

In a conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office earlier this month, the president said he wanted to acquire Greenland in the interest of preserving international security.

On Monday, he told reporters Vance’s upcoming visit was not “a provocation.”

“This is friendliness…we’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to them being properly protected and properly taken care of. They’re calling us, we’re not calling them, and we were invited over there,” he said.

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, the Greenlandic government denied ever suggesting a visit.

“Just for the record, Naalakkersuisut, the government of Greenland, has not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official. The present government is a caretaker government awaiting the formation of a new government coalition and we have kindly requested all countries to respect this process,” the Greenlandic government said in a Facebook post.

On Sunday, Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede told Sermitsiaq, one of the country’s national newspapers, that Vance’s upcoming visit was “very aggressive,” adding that American pressure against Greenlandic society has reached critical levels.

“Standing together in Greenland has not helped, speaking out has not helped, and the diplomatic attempt at dialogue is in vain. Now the international community must react,” he said.

On Monday, Vance released an Instagram video in which she expressed excitement about her upcoming visit to the arctic isle and to experience its culture.

“I am particularly thrilled to visit during your national dog sled race, which our country is proud to support as sponsor,” she said.

“I’ve been reading all about it with my children, and I am amazed by the incredible skill and teamwork that it takes to participate in this race,” Vance continued.

The Second Lady will also visit an American military base. While under U.S. military control, the land remains the sovereign territory of the host country, Greenland.

On Tuesday, in a post on X, JD Vance confirmed he would be joining his wife on the trip.

Looking forward to visiting Greenland on Friday!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p3HslD3hhP — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 25, 2025

Pipaluk Lynge, a senior Greenlandic member of parliament and head of the island’s foreign and security policy committee, told POLITICO this week that a protest was planned for Vance’s arrival in the town of Sisimiut.

“We are protesting politically [as] the people of Greenland,” she told the publication.

In January, before his inauguration, Trump sent his son, Donald Trump Jr,. to Greenland to plant seeds of support for U.S. rule, which Lynge condemned as a political stunt.

Greenland houses vast stores of mostly untapped mineral resources and occupies an increasingly important geographical position in an everchanging geo-political landscape.