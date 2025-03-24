Turkey faces growing street protests over Istanbul mayor’s arrest, jailing

Send this page to someone via email

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that protests over the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor had become a “movement of violence” and that the main opposition party would be held accountable for injured police officers and damage to property.

The detention last Wednesday of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan’s main political rival, has triggered the biggest street protests in Turkey in more than a decade. On Sunday, a court jailed him, pending trial, on corruption charges that he denies.

Imamoglu’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its supporters say the charges against him are politically motivated and undemocratic, which Erdogan’s government denies.

Despite a ban imposed on street gatherings in many cities, the mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations continued for a sixth consecutive night on Monday, with hundreds of thousands taking part and CHP leader Ozgur Ozel repeating a call for the nationwide protests to continue.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said the CHP should stop “provoking” citizens.

“As a nation, we followed with surprise the events that emerged after the main opposition leader’s call to take to the streets following an Istanbul-based corruption operation turned into a movement of violence,” the 71-year-old president said.

“The main opposition is responsible for our (injured) police officers, the broken windows of our shopkeepers, and the damaged public property. They will be held accountable for all this, politically in parliament and legally by the judiciary.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya accused some protesters of “terrorizing” the streets and threatening national security. He said 1,133 people had been detained during five days of protests and that 123 police officers had been injured.

A CHP delegation met Istanbul’s governor to discuss the police crackdown on the protesters. The party’s Istanbul head Ozgur Celik said police intervention on Sunday night had been the most violent so far, with many people being hospitalized.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of people in front of the Istanbul Municipality headquarters in Sarachane again, CHP leader Ozel repeated a call to boycott media, brands, and stores he called pro-Erdogan, adding all charges against Imamoglu were baseless, unfounded and without evidence.

“Whoever Tayyip Erdogan unjustly puts in jail, this square is defending them, for democracy and for Turkey,” said Ozel, who also called for continued protests as crowds waved flags and chanted slogans calling for the government to resign.

Ozel added his party would also appeal for Imamoglu to be released pending trial, and for his trial to be broadcast on the TRT state broadcaster. And he challenged Erdogan to a televised debate, while calling on protesters to maintain public order and avoid clashes.

Ahead of Ozel’s address, at the historic Galata Bridge in Istanbul, a sit-in protest blocked traffic on both sides of the bridge, while others gathered elsewhere in the city, in Ankara, and other cities.

Moments after Ozel finished his speech, police fired pellets and tear gas, and used water cannons to disperse demonstrators in Istanbul, while detaining several people. In Ankara, protesters stood in front of trucks carrying water canons and asked police to let them march in peace.

Protesters say mayor jailed 'for no reason'

Imamoglu, 54, was jailed pending trial on Sunday, as the CHP held a primary election to name him presidential candidate. Some 15 million votes were cast in support of the mayor.

News of Imamoglu’s arrest covered the front pages of Turkish newspapers on Monday, with opposition media suggesting the mayor was arrested for being the most credible challenger to Erdogan.

The mayor’s supporters said the jailing of Imamoglu demonstrated a lack of justice in Turkey.

“I think there is an injustice committed against Imamoglu. They put the man in prison for no reason,” said Adem Bali, a 22-year-old construction worker.

Rights groups and European countries said Imamoglu’s arrest marked democratic backsliding and criticized police intervention. Germany said it made Turkey’s pursuit of EU membership, which it has targeted for decades, sounded “increasingly hollow.”

A meeting of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee was postponed on Monday after the EU side “concluded that current circumstances are not conducive” to holding the meeting, it said in a statement.

A CHP official said on Monday that the party would this week appeal a decision by the Istanbul University to annul Imamoglu’s diploma – required for eligibility in a presidential run – and added lawyers were working on appeals to the mayor’s arrest as well.

Economic impact

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for more than two decades and faces no immediate tests at the ballot box, said the events of the past few days showed that the CHP was not fit to run local municipalities, let alone the nation.

He also sought to reassure investors who last week sold off Turkish assets following news of Imamoglu’s detention, sending stocks, bonds and the lira currency tumbling and prompting the central bank to intervene with foreign exchange sales and other stabilizing measures.

“Our main priority is protecting macrofinancial stability. The Treasury and finance ministry, central bank, all relevant institutions, with our support, are working day and night in full coordination, taking every necessary step,” Erdogan said.

The Istanbul bourse benchmark index .XU100pared back some losses on Monday after suffering a fall of 16.6% last week, its worst drop since the global financial crisis in October 2008.

Analysts expect a prolonged period of political turmoil and uncertainty.

“The protests mark the most significant and widespread public reaction in over a decade, making the trajectory of events difficult to predict,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo consultancy.

“Once again, President Erdogan’s political agenda has inflicted serious damage on Turkey’s economic outlook.”