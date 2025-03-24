Menu

Canada

Why a retired N.S. plumber wants more accessibility training for the trade

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 9:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Accessibility advocate raises concerns around IWK washroom, lack of accessibility education'
A new accessible washroom at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax has raised concerns with at least one advocate.

While the space excels in some areas, Clayton Dauphinee says what’s missing is a sign of larger accessibility issues in the province.

For starters, Dauphinee believes some safety features, such as a back support or toilet lid, have been overlooked.

“Some people with disabilities don’t have the use of their legs, so therefore they could lean back or fall back, strike the flush valve, injure themselves,” he said.

The retired plumber says he doesn’t blame health centre officials for this oversight, but he thinks there’s a lack of knowledge and education plumbers receive when it comes to accessibility.

“I’m not saying that it’s the fault of the administration. It’s all our fault,” he said.

“We all own part of it. But we can’t talk about it. We can’t identify a problem.”

Andrea Slaney, a spokesperson for the IWK, says in a statement that the hospital caters to a diverse population of people and needs but welcomes feedback on the design.

“IWK Health recognizes that effective design requires diverse perspectives,” she wrote.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

