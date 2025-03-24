Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Greenland slams ‘highly aggressive’ planned visit by Usha Vance, Trump adviser

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 24, 2025 12:58 pm
3 min read
FILE - Usha Chilukuri Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) View image in full screen
Usha Vance speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wis. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Second lady Usha Vance plans to travel to Greenland amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated suggestions that his administration should govern the autonomous territory.

But the upcoming visit is not going over well with some local officials, after Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory.

According to the Associated Press, Vance will leave on Thursday and return Saturday.

One of her three children will accompany her as part of a U.S. delegation that will “visit historic sites” and “learn about Greenlandic heritage,” her office says.

The cohort will also include Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz.

On Sunday, Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede told Sermitsiaq, one of the country’s national newspapers, that Vance’s upcoming visit was “very aggressive,” adding that American pressure against Greenlandic society has reached critical levels.

Story continues below advertisement

“Standing together in Greenland has not helped, speaking out has not helped, and the diplomatic attempt at dialogue is in vain. Now the international community must react,” he said.

His comments come as Trump’s pursuit of the island gains momentum.

In a conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office earlier this month, the president said he wanted to acquire Greenland in the interest of preserving international security.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You know, Mark, we need that for international security … we have a lot of our favourite players cruising around the coast, and we have to be careful … we’ll be talking to you,” Trump said.

Click to play video: 'Trump reiterates desire to annex Greenland in meeting with NATO chief'
Trump reiterates desire to annex Greenland in meeting with NATO chief

“I think it will happen,” the president added when asked about the U.S. annexing Greenland.

Story continues below advertisement

The island, which has belonged to Denmark in various capacities since the 1300s, is a self-governing territory with jurisdiction over its domestic affairs.

However, its foreign policy and defence strategies are overseen by the Danish authorities.

Denmark is a long-standing ally of the U.S., and a founding member of NATO, a military alliance that Trump has threatened to pull out of on numerous occasions.

Click to play video: 'NATO faces uncertain future as it gets set to mark its 75th anniversary'
NATO faces uncertain future as it gets set to mark its 75th anniversary
Trending Now

Greenland is also the world’s largest island and home to a substantial U.S. military base.

Bourup Egede also questioned the purpose of Vance and Waltz’s visit, saying it could only be interpreted as a “demonstration of power.”

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife, which is a prospect. Because what is the security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, touted to be Greenland’s next prime minister, told the same publication, that, in the wake of upcoming elections, the visit shows “a lack of respect” for Greenlandic people and its democratic process.

“If we allow ourselves to be influenced by it, for example by rushing to form a new coalition, we may become even more vulnerable to pressure,” he said.

“So let’s cool our nerves and maintain our common goal of showing the outside world that our country is not a commodity and that we have sovereignty over the country, which must be respected and no one can take it away from us,” he concluded.

With files from The Associated Press

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices