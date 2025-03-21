Danielle Smith says she’d form 2nd Fair Deal Panel if Ottawa doesn’t meet policy demands

Premier Danielle Smith says she would form a panel to generate ideas on what Alberta should do if her demands of Canada’s next government aren’t met.
Smith wants an end to a number of policies that were put in place under former prime minister Justin Trudeau that she says have done nothing but harm Alberta’s oil and gas sector, such as Ottawa’s proposed emissions cap.
Smith says she expects to see action on her demands within months of the next federal election, which is expected to be called Sunday. If not, she says she’ll form a second Fair Deal Panel.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney formed a Fair Deal Panel shortly after taking office in 2019, citing the province’s widespread frustration with Ottawa.
The panel put forward a number of recommendations, including the creation of an Alberta Pension Plan, but few have been fully implemented.
