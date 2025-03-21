Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Danielle Smith says she’d form 2nd Fair Deal Panel if Ottawa doesn’t meet policy demands

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Danielle Smith says she wants changes to feds’ energy policies'
Premier Danielle Smith says she wants changes to feds’ energy policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she would like to see a number of changes when it comes to Ottawa policies that impact Alberta's energy sector. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith says she would form a panel to generate ideas on what Alberta should do if her demands of Canada’s next government aren’t met.

Smith wants an end to a number of policies that were put in place under former prime minister Justin Trudeau that she says have done nothing but harm Alberta’s oil and gas sector, such as Ottawa’s proposed emissions cap.

Smith says she expects to see action on her demands within months of the next federal election, which is expected to be called Sunday. If not, she says she’ll form a second Fair Deal Panel.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney formed a Fair Deal Panel shortly after taking office in 2019, citing the province’s widespread frustration with Ottawa.

The panel put forward a number of recommendations, including the creation of an Alberta Pension Plan, but few have been fully implemented.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Making sense of the Fair Deal Panel report'
Making sense of the Fair Deal Panel report

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices