How Pokémon cards are becoming an ‘evolving’ market in Saskatchewan

With traditional markets facing uncertainty as Canada and the U.S. find themselves in a trade war, there’s always the option to pursue unconventional investments.

Some people in Saskatchewan are choosing to pursue investments in “novelty items,” such as Pokémon cards, coins and some even more surprising items.

Global News’ Marija Robinson went searching for what people are investing their money in, and why some people say there has never been a better time to collect.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.