Ashton Creek residents hope to save historic bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Worn wood and warped steel make up the crossing between today and years past.

Baxter Bridge bears both the weight of vehicles and memories from those who live in Ashton Creek, B.C., which is now at risk of being destroyed.

“I think before it gets demolished there might be people sleeping on it and tying themselves onto the bridge,” said Greg Robinson, Ashton Creek Resident.

The 75-year-old bridge has been labelled unsafe by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and the cost to maintain the old bridge is too expensive. So, a new bridge project is currently underway a few feet away.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They have widened the shoulders a little bit but there is no curbing to protect pedestrians and the bridge is quite a bit longer and sloped,” said Robinson.

Story continues below advertisement

The community isn’t ready to lose its connection to years past without a fight, bringing together hundreds of people on social media who are hoping it can be made into a pedestrian bridge.

“A part of our history will be taken from us and I don’t think that’s fair or right or the approach we should take to Canadian history,” said Alysha Thomas, Ashton Creek Resident.

Thomas, like many people who live in the small community, has a special bond with the historic site.

Most kids when they graduate, they come here for their grad photos, there are wedding photos in the summertime,” said Thomas.

They’re traditions that she’s hoping will continue for years to come, with many more memories to be made on the tattered bridge.