Alberta proposes oil-site trespass bill to keep federal workers from grabbing data

Alberta’s government is proposing a law it says would ban federal employees from going on any oil-related sites — from wellheads to corporate head offices — but the NDP says it’s an illegal and performative distraction.

Premier Danielle Smith said the goal is to keep federal staffers away from any place where oil and gas production and emissions data might be located.

Smith said the Critical Infrastructure Defence Amendment Act is necessary because she doesn’t trust how the federal government will calculate greenhouse gas emissions as it crafts its proposed emissions cap.

Smith said emissions data is the property of the Alberta government and said if a private company doesn’t comply, the province could make it a condition of its licence.

Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said the province can’t bind the federal government, and says the bill puts industry in the difficult position of being told to breach federal law.

Smith’s United Conservative government has said it is determined to protect Alberta’s jurisdiction over its natural resources and says the emissions cap could lead to a mandated production cut.

