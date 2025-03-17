Menu

Sports

Thousands take part in Jr. All-Native Basketball Tournament in the Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 17, 2025 9:23 pm
1 min read
Excitement as Junior All Native Basketball Tournament begins
Hundreds of young basketball players are in town for the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament. The event kicked off yesterday and it's about more than just the game. Sydney Morton has more.
Summer Deguevara and Nxscin Jade Montgomery-Waardenburg strategize with their athletes at courtside during halftime.

The coaches know what it takes to win because they also once wore the Syilx Nation basketball jerseys at the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament.

“It’s a different kind of nerve, a different kind of excitement because you get to teach and you have been through it and you have that experience so you know it’s special,” Deguevara said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This time though, the stakes are higher. This is the largest tournament yet, bringing together 1,200 athletes to courts throughout the Okanagan.

“We have teams from all over as far up as Fort Ware over to Haida Gwaii, remote communities like Bella Coola, Bella Bella all over B.C. teams are here to represent their people and represent their community,” said Tara Montgomery, director o the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

For the athletes, the week-long tournament is a unique experience that allows them to connect with athletes from other First Nations while engaging in a little friendly competition.

“Just connecting with all my other teammates and cousins and just having fun on the court, that’s what it’s all about,” said Waverly Butler, Syilx U17 girls team member.

The teams will go head-to-head over the week with the final teams competing for the titles on Friday.

