Thousands take part in Jr. All-Native Basketball Tournament in the Okanagan

Summer Deguevara and Nxscin Jade Montgomery-Waardenburg strategize with their athletes at courtside during halftime.

The coaches know what it takes to win because they also once wore the Syilx Nation basketball jerseys at the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament.

“It’s a different kind of nerve, a different kind of excitement because you get to teach and you have been through it and you have that experience so you know it’s special,” Deguevara said.

This time though, the stakes are higher. This is the largest tournament yet, bringing together 1,200 athletes to courts throughout the Okanagan.

“We have teams from all over as far up as Fort Ware over to Haida Gwaii, remote communities like Bella Coola, Bella Bella all over B.C. teams are here to represent their people and represent their community,” said Tara Montgomery, director o the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament.

For the athletes, the week-long tournament is a unique experience that allows them to connect with athletes from other First Nations while engaging in a little friendly competition.

“Just connecting with all my other teammates and cousins and just having fun on the court, that’s what it’s all about,” said Waverly Butler, Syilx U17 girls team member.

The teams will go head-to-head over the week with the final teams competing for the titles on Friday.