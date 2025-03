See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Hudson’s Bay announces it’s closure this week, Saskatchewan residents are worried for the future of in-store retail.

Many in the province are wondering what could be next for the massive storefronts set to be liquidated in the coming months.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains, in the video above, experts wonder if these stores could end up being something other than shopping, like office or residential suites.