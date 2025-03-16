Luc Rabouin elected leader of Projet Montreal, will run for mayor in November

Send this page to someone via email

Luc Rabouin has been elected leader of Projet Montréal, the governing party at city hall, and will succeed Valérie Plante and run for mayor in municipal elections in November.

Rabouin, the mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and president of the city’s executive committee, beat out four other candidates to secure the leadership on Saturday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Plante will remain mayor until November’s election but Rabouin immediately assumes the role of party leader.

She announced she would not run for a third term last October saying she was unable to commit to the same level of energy for another four years.

Rabouin will be challenged by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, a former Liberal cabinet minister who was chosen by Ensemble Montréal, the opposition party at city hall, to lead its party and be its mayoral candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal elections will be held in all Quebec municipalities on Nov. 2.