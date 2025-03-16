Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Luc Rabouin elected leader of Projet Montreal, will run for mayor in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Montreal: March 15'
Global News at 6 Montreal: March 15
Global News at 6 Montreal: March 15
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Luc Rabouin has been elected leader of Projet Montréal, the governing party at city hall, and will succeed Valérie Plante and run for mayor in municipal elections in November.

Rabouin, the mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and president of the city’s executive committee, beat out four other candidates to secure the leadership on Saturday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Plante will remain mayor until November’s election but Rabouin immediately assumes the role of party leader.

She announced she would not run for a third term last October saying she was unable to commit to the same level of energy for another four years.

Trending Now

Rabouin will be challenged by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, a former Liberal cabinet minister who was chosen by Ensemble Montréal, the opposition party at city hall, to lead its party and be its mayoral candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal elections will be held in all Quebec municipalities on Nov. 2.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices