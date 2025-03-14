Infant among 2 dead after fire rips through home in Ontario city

Send this page to someone via email

A devastating residential fire in Quinte West, Ont., has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 6:00 p.m. at a trailer park located along Highway 2, just east of CFB Trenton.

First responders arrived on scene to find a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

One man and two children, aged seven and nine, managed to escape the fire. However, a one-year-old child and a 66-year-old woman did not survive.

The 64-year-old male was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while the two children were taken to a nearby children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Quinte West OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Office of the Chief Coroner have launched an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the victims or the circumstances leading up to the fire.