Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

B.C. nurse disciplined over ‘discriminatory and derogatory’ transgender comments

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2025 9:12 pm
1 min read
A person holds a transgender flag to show their support for the transgender community during the sixth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at Maryville College, Nov. 20, 2016, in Maryville, Tenn. View image in full screen
A person holds a transgender flag to show their support for the transgender community during the sixth annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at Maryville College, Nov. 20, 2016, in Maryville, Tenn. (Brianna Bivens/The Daily Times via AP, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A disciplinary panel of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says a nurse committed unprofessional conduct for making “discriminatory and derogatory statements” about transgender people.

The panel’s decision released Thursday says Amy Hamm’s statements made across “various online platforms” between July 2018 and March 2021 were partly designed “to elicit fear, contempt and outrage against members of the transgender community.”

Click to play video: 'Ceremonies held in B.C. to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance'
Ceremonies held in B.C. to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

The decision says Hamm publicly identified herself as a nurse or nurse educator while making statements that were mostly “untruthful and unfair,” challenging the “existence of transgender women” and advocating for less “constitutional protection” for them.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel found Hamm’s statements were targeted toward “vulnerable and marginalized” people and her comments may deter transgender people from accessing the health care system.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The decision says the statements included an online article identifying Hamm as a nurse educator where she claimed that transgender activists wanted to “infiltrate or destroy” spaces designed for women only.

Click to play video: 'Transgender Pride flag with historic background stolen from Burnaby home'
Transgender Pride flag with historic background stolen from Burnaby home
Trending Now

A hearing still has to be set to determine the penalty for Hamm, and the decision says Hamm can appeal the ruling in B.C. Supreme Court.

“By identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator while posting discriminatory and/or derogatory opinions regarding a vulnerable and historically disadvantaged group on various online platforms, (Hamm) undermined the reputation and integrity of the nursing profession,” the decision says.

Click to play video: 'College appealing decision to revoke its competition hosting privileges after athlete discrimination investigation'
College appealing decision to revoke its competition hosting privileges after athlete discrimination investigation

“The respondent is free to disseminate her views to the public without identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator or her affiliation with the college.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on social media, Hamm said “the fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices