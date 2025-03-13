B.C. nurse disciplined over ‘discriminatory and derogatory’ transgender comments

Send this page to someone via email

A disciplinary panel of the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says a nurse committed unprofessional conduct for making “discriminatory and derogatory statements” about transgender people.

The panel’s decision released Thursday says Amy Hamm’s statements made across “various online platforms” between July 2018 and March 2021 were partly designed “to elicit fear, contempt and outrage against members of the transgender community.”

1:20 Ceremonies held in B.C. to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

The decision says Hamm publicly identified herself as a nurse or nurse educator while making statements that were mostly “untruthful and unfair,” challenging the “existence of transgender women” and advocating for less “constitutional protection” for them.

Story continues below advertisement

The panel found Hamm’s statements were targeted toward “vulnerable and marginalized” people and her comments may deter transgender people from accessing the health care system.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The decision says the statements included an online article identifying Hamm as a nurse educator where she claimed that transgender activists wanted to “infiltrate or destroy” spaces designed for women only.

1:54 Transgender Pride flag with historic background stolen from Burnaby home

A hearing still has to be set to determine the penalty for Hamm, and the decision says Hamm can appeal the ruling in B.C. Supreme Court.

“By identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator while posting discriminatory and/or derogatory opinions regarding a vulnerable and historically disadvantaged group on various online platforms, (Hamm) undermined the reputation and integrity of the nursing profession,” the decision says.

2:07 College appealing decision to revoke its competition hosting privileges after athlete discrimination investigation

“The respondent is free to disseminate her views to the public without identifying herself as a nurse or nurse educator or her affiliation with the college.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a post on social media, Hamm said “the fight isn’t over. I will always fight for free speech and women’s sex-based rights.”