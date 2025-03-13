Driver in July 2024 crash arrested, charged: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man is in custody after his arrest Monday in connection with a July 2024 traffic collision that led to life-altering injuries for two people involved.

The initial incident, on July 5 of last year, involved multiple vehicles colliding near Lagimodiere Boulevard and East Mint Place.

A man and a woman were rushed to hospital by paramedics, with serious injuries.

The accused, 29, now faces two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.