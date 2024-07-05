Serious Lagimodiere Boulevard crash leaves 1 in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a traffic accident Winnipeg police say involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.

Police were on scene at Lagimodiere Boulevard Friday, closing off two northbound and one southbound lane between Fermor Avenue and Abinojii Mikanah.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB that drivers should avoid the area.

“We did have one individual transported to hospital in unstable/critical condition. We’re dealing with several serious injuries and a little bit of unknown at this point,” he said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We do have traffic collision investigators at the scene and they’ll remain there for several hours to assess exactly what transpired and determine the direction of travel, speeds and so on that would’ve likely contributed to the collision.”