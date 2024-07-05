Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious Lagimodiere Boulevard crash leaves 1 in critical condition

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Serious collision at Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard under investigation'
Serious collision at Fermor Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard under investigation
On Friday, traffic near the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue was restricted as police investigated a serious collision involving multiple vehicles including an SUV and a semi-truck.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in hospital after a traffic accident Winnipeg police say involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.

Police were on scene at Lagimodiere Boulevard Friday, closing off two northbound and one southbound lane between Fermor Avenue and Abinojii Mikanah.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told 680 CJOB that drivers should avoid the area.

“We did have one individual transported to hospital in unstable/critical condition. We’re dealing with several serious injuries and a little bit of unknown at this point,” he said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We do have traffic collision investigators at the scene and they’ll remain there for several hours to assess exactly what transpired and determine the direction of travel, speeds and so on that would’ve likely contributed to the collision.”

Click to play video: 'Driver in critical condition after south Winnipeg crash, police say'
Driver in critical condition after south Winnipeg crash, police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices