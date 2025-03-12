Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

People in parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton area, will need to pull their shovels out of their garages with a late winter dump of snow on its way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings for much of central and northern Alberta on Wednesday morning.

In Edmonton, the weather agency said 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Thursday evening.

“Snowfall is expected to become heavy at times starting early Thursday morning,” ECCC said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, visit the ECCC website.

