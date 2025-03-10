Menu

Politics

NDP calls on Smith to cancel ‘despicable’ PragerU appearance with Ben Shapiro

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2025 3:20 pm
Premier Danielle Smith heading to Florida to speak to conservatives
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is heading back to Florida to speak to a group of conservatives.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing calls to cancel a speaking appearance with conservative media personality Ben Shapiro at a fundraiser for Florida-based PragerU.

PragerU, a conservative content company, describes itself as an educational media platform devoted to furthering U.S. values.

Its content, which a number of U.S. states have approved for use in schools, has been criticized for downplaying the harms of slavery and climate change while distorting historic events.

Shapiro has referred to Canada as the 51st state of the U.S.

Ben Shapiro speaking appearance sparks protests at UC Berkeley

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says it would be “despicable” for the United Conservative Party premier to speak at the March 27 fundraiser and is calling on her to cancel.

Smith’s office says the event gives her an opportunity to share Canada’s message with an influential U.S. audience as the trade war between the two countries continues.

Nenshi also says Smith’s trip to Florida, at a time when many Canadians are trying to keep their money in the economy of their home country, sends the wrong message to Albertans.

“This American speaking tour won’t reduce Trump Tariffs, but it will send a signal to Albertans that Danielle Smith is focused on her extremist base, not on them,” Nenshi said on Monday.

“Danielle Smith should cancel this event immediately and focus on Albertans’ priorities, not those of her extremist friends.”

 — More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

